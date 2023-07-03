Left Menu

UAE: Dubai logs over AED 1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday

Dubai's real estate market recorded 495 sales transactions worth AED1.15 billion on Friday, in addition to 79 mortgage deals totalling AED 297.58 million, and 6 gift deals amounting to AED 7.52 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

UAE: Dubai logs over AED 1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday
Representative Image.
  Country:
  United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's real estate market recorded 495 sales transactions worth AED 1.15 billion on Friday, in addition to 79 mortgage deals totalling AED 297.58 million, and 6 gift deals amounting to AED 7.52 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 467 villas and apartments worth AED938.02 million, and 28 land plots worth AED 208.93 million.

The mortgages included 62 villas and apartments worth AED 213.79 million and 17 land plots valued at AED 83.79 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 1.4 billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

