Countries condemn Israel's Jenin attack, terms it 'state terrorism'

The attacks carried out by Israel on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank drew significant criticism from various nations and organizations, including the Arab League. Iran, Egypt, Jordan, and the Arab League strongly condemned Israel's air raids and ground attacks, which took place on Monday. Followed by Israel's air raids and ground attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday, reported Al Jazeera.

The United Nations also expressed concern about the escalating death toll resulting from the extensive military operation. Here are a few examples of international reactions to the situation: The United Nations resident humanitarian coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, expressed alarm in a tweet as she called for access to the injured.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the attack on Jenin, describing it as a "reckless crime and a prominent measure of state terrorism", stressing that "the Zionist entity will be defeated this time as well". Kanani said in a press conference: "The continuing crimes of the Zionist entity have proven once again that normalisation with the Zionist entity will not stop the Zionist killing machine, nor will it deter it or affect it", according to Al Jazeera.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, calling for the intervention of international bodies to put an end to such violations. In a statement, the ministry affirmed Egypt's "complete rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinian cities, resulting in innocent civilian casualties due to the use of excessive and indiscriminate force, and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and international legitimacy, especially the International humanitarian law that imposes clear and concise commitments."

In a statement, Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson Sinan al-Majali strongly condemned the Israeli offensive, saying the escalation "constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and obligations of the [Israeli] occupation", Al Jazeera reported. The Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the "brutal military operation" in occupied Jenin in a tweet. He wrote: "The bombing of cities and camps by planes and the bulldozing of houses and roads is a collective punishment and revenge" that will lead to further escalations.

He also appealed to "advocates of peace" around the world to intervene and stop the "criminal operation," according to Al Jazeera. Whereas, Israel's Foreign minister Eli Cohen on Monday said that Israel did not intend to expand its operation in Jenin to the entire occupied West Bank.

The raid comes less than two weeks following an Israeli military carried out a raid on Jenin which sparked a massive firefight, leaving at least five Palestinian dead and dozens injured. The Israeli Defence Forces said eight Israeli troops were injured and successfully evacuated. (ANI)

