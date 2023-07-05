Left Menu

Japan: Decapitated body found at hotel, person seen with victim sought

According to investigating sources, the victim was also found naked, and authorities suspect the person of interest removed the victim's head and clothes in an effort to prevent the body from being identified.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:13 IST
Japan: Decapitated body found at hotel, person seen with victim sought
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The decapitated body of a man has been found at a hotel in Sapporo on Japan's northernmost main island, with police continuing to search on Tuesday for a person spotted entering the victim's room with him, Kyodo News reported. According to investigating sources, the victim was also found naked, and authorities suspect the person of interest removed the victim's head and clothes in an effort to prevent the body from being identified.

Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Hitoshi Ura, a 62-year-old resident of the city of Eniwa, which is located south of Sapporo, and whose body was discovered on Sunday. According to the sources quoted by Kyodo News, security cameras at the short-stay "love hotel" saw the two entering the property around 10:50 pm Saturday and the person of interest departing the room by themselves at about 2:00 am Sunday.

They said that the person was small and entered the room wearing women's clothing and a hat with a wide brim while exiting in dark garb. The victim's head was severed after he died, and an autopsy determined that hemorrhagic shock was the cause of death.

The body of Ura was discovered in the restroom on Sunday afternoon, and the police believe that he was murdered there. The incident happened in downtown Susukino where many love hotels are located.

A man in the neighbourhood expressed shock saying, "I have lived in this area for about 15 years, but I have never heard of an incident like this," Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023