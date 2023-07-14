Left Menu

Sharjah Taxi transports over 2.7 million passengers in first half of 2023

Sharjah Taxi has transported over 2.7 million passengers during the first half of 2023, averaging 15,000 passengers per day. The company transported more than 102,000 passengers during the Eid al-Adha holiday period, a 20 per cent increase over the previous year.

Sharjah Taxi transports over 2.7 million passengers in first half of 2023
Sharjah [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Taxi has transported over 2.7 million passengers during the first half of 2023, averaging 15,000 passengers per day. The company transported more than 102,000 passengers during the Eid al-Adha holiday period, a 20 per cent increase over the previous year. The number of taxi users at Sharjah International Airport also reached a record high during Eid, with a total of 23,476 passengers using Sharjah Taxi to travel to and from the airport. Khalid Al Kindi, Acting General Manager of Osool Transport Solutions, said, "These figures reflect the public's significant increase in demand for Sharjah Taxi services, demonstrating confidence in the quality of services provided across the Sharjah taxi fleet. We continue to strive for excellence in providing the Emirate with unmatched transport services, to achieve our vision by providing a distinctive transportation experience for our passengers."

Al Kindi added that the Sharjah Taxi team is working diligently to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers, and to provide the highest levels of comfort and well-being through high-quality services that comply with Sharjah Taxi's motto. Sharjah Taxi seeks to transform 100 per cent of its fleet into environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles that run on both fuel and electricity, in line with the directives of the Government of Sharjah, based on the vision of H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the Emirate of Sharjah environmentally friendly and sustainable across all fields and sectors.

The Sharjah Taxi fleet includes 650 vehicles of various makes and models; all vehicles are equipped with reservation and distribution devices (IVD) to communicate with the Reservation and Distribution Center, which serves as a convenient and direct link between the Sharjah taxi reservation staff and passengers requesting rides. Sharjah Taxi is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. (ANI/WAM)

