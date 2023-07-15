Left Menu

As PM Modi touches down in Abu Dhabi, INS Trikand remains mission-deployed in Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, Indian Navy vessel INS Trikand remained mission-deployed in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 13:41 IST
As PM Modi touches down in Abu Dhabi, INS Trikand remains mission-deployed in Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman
INS Trikand. (Photo: Twitter//Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, Indian Navy vessel INS Trikand remained mission-deployed in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the Indian Navy said on Saturday. Realising the Prime Minister's vision SAGAR, INS Trikand contributes to regional maritime security, ensuring safe trade movement.

"IndianNavy's stealth frigate #INSTrikand mission deployed in the Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman, contributing to #maritimesecurity in the region, ensuring safe movement of trade & realising the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's vision of #SAGAR.," the Indian Navy tweeted. Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), India's strategic strategy for the Indian Ocean, was unveiled in 2015. There is a growing understanding of the significance of marine cooperation, commons and security.

Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities. Earlier, in June, the first edition of the trilateral maritime exercise between India, France and UAE witnessed a wide range of naval operations such as surface warfare, involving tactical firing and drills, and advanced air defence exercises.

"Maiden #India-#France-#UAE trilateral #MaritimePartnershipExercise commenced #07Jun in the Gulf of Oman. #INSTarkash & French Ship #FSSurcouf both with integral helos, French Rafale aircraft & UAE Navy MPA are participating in the exercise. @MarineNationale @DefenceMinIndia @IN_WNC," the Indian Navy tweeted. The first edition of the India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise commenced on June 7 in the Gulf of Oman, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

PM Modi began the last leg of his two-nation tour as he arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday for an official visit. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the airport, following which he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome to the Gulf nation, PM Modi took to Twitter to post, "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

