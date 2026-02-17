Gulf Nations Observe Ramadan Moon Sighting

Several Gulf countries have announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia was first to confirm the sighting through its official moon-sighting committee, stating that Wednesday will be the first day of fasting.

Following Saudi Arabia's announcement, the UAE also confirmed that Ramadan will commence on Wednesday. Observers across the nation will begin their fasts in alignment with this observation.

However, media reports indicate that the moon was not sighted in some countries, including Oman and Turkiye, where Ramadan will start on Thursday. In Bahrain and Kuwait, similar astronomical projections indicate a Wednesday start, pending official announcements.