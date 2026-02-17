Left Menu

Gulf Nations Observe Ramadan Moon Sighting

Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of Ramadan. While Ramadan starts Wednesday in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, other regions like Oman and Turkiye will begin fasting on Thursday due to differing moon sighting results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:46 IST
Gulf Nations Observe Ramadan Moon Sighting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Several Gulf countries have announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia was first to confirm the sighting through its official moon-sighting committee, stating that Wednesday will be the first day of fasting.

Following Saudi Arabia's announcement, the UAE also confirmed that Ramadan will commence on Wednesday. Observers across the nation will begin their fasts in alignment with this observation.

However, media reports indicate that the moon was not sighted in some countries, including Oman and Turkiye, where Ramadan will start on Thursday. In Bahrain and Kuwait, similar astronomical projections indicate a Wednesday start, pending official announcements.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026