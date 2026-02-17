Gulf Nations Observe Ramadan Moon Sighting
Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of Ramadan. While Ramadan starts Wednesday in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, other regions like Oman and Turkiye will begin fasting on Thursday due to differing moon sighting results.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Several Gulf countries have announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia was first to confirm the sighting through its official moon-sighting committee, stating that Wednesday will be the first day of fasting.
Following Saudi Arabia's announcement, the UAE also confirmed that Ramadan will commence on Wednesday. Observers across the nation will begin their fasts in alignment with this observation.
However, media reports indicate that the moon was not sighted in some countries, including Oman and Turkiye, where Ramadan will start on Thursday. In Bahrain and Kuwait, similar astronomical projections indicate a Wednesday start, pending official announcements.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramadan
- moon sighting
- Gulf countries
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Oman
- Turkiye
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- fasting
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Woman Set Ablaze Over Rejected Proposal
Key DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Departs Amid Immigration Policy Scrutiny
Family Tragedy: Woman Arrested in Shocking Double Crime
Missing Woman Found: Love Across Communities Sparks Family Clash
UAE's Rising Stars: A Journey Through the T20 World Cup