Left Menu

Dubai attracts 4,791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean, sustainable environment

Dubai Municipality has recruited 4,791 volunteers and activists during the first half of this year to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment in the emirate.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:03 IST
Dubai attracts 4,791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean, sustainable environment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality has recruited 4,791 volunteers and activists during the first half of this year to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment in the emirate. Volunteers carried out cleaning workers' tasks as part of the 'An Hour with the Cleaning Worker' campaign, collecting various waste on beaches, markets, and commercial, industrial, residential, and desert locations. Eng. Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasized the importance of the municipality's commitment to fostering community service projects and volunteer work in the areas of public hygiene and environmentally friendly waste management. These donations aid the Municipality's initiatives in waste management, protecting the environment, and preserving Dubai's attractiveness, as well as delivering efficient municipal services to the public around-the-clock.

In this regard, Safar, said: "The 'An hour .. with the cleaner initiative recorded 4,791 hours of field volunteer work in the field of public sanitation during the first half of this year, carried out by volunteers affiliated with 62 governmental, corporate, and civil organizations. These organizations represent a range of local community groups, including workers, students, and people of determination. About 9.4 tons of trash was collected by volunteers from beaches, deserts, and residential areas. Additionally, recycling facilities received 70 per cent of the waste, making the emirate cleaner, more sustainable, and aesthetically attractive." This year-round project promotes the charitable and environmental endeavors of the community. The level of voluntary participation needed can be determined by coordinating with Dubai Municipality on behalf of organizations willing to take part in this program through their teams and staff.

For its volunteer community project, 'An Hour with the Cleaning Worker,' Dubai Municipality received the 'Community Footprint Award' at the 10th annual 'Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award', which was held under the theme 'This is What Shaikh Zayed Loves'. The UAE further secured the first place in the 'Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd International Foundation Insignia for Voluntary Work', owing to this initiative. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023