Left Menu

Pakistan: Balochistan authorities declare emergency amid constant downpours

The Pakistan meteorological department has meanwhile issued a fresh warning of thundershowers in the upper and central parts of the country over the next three days.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 11:35 IST
Pakistan: Balochistan authorities declare emergency amid constant downpours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan's Balochistan have declared an emergency in various parts of the province amid constant downpours, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The Pakistan meteorological department has issued a fresh warning of thundershowers in the upper and central parts of the country over the next three days. One more death was reported in the Pishin area, while several villages came under floodwater, leaving hundreds homeless.

The province's road link with Sindh could not be restored as the causeway built near Pinjra bridge was once again swept away in a flash flood in the Bolan district on Friday. A state emergency has been declared in Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Harnai, Sanjavi, Qila Abdullah, Kharan, Panjgur, Pishin and Zhob districts.

As per officials, the province's northern, central, and eastern districts were continuously receiving heavy downpours. Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo while taking notice of damages to life and property, announced the immediate release of Rs 150 million for a relief operation. Officials said that the situation in Panjgur and Kharan was worsening as the torrential monsoon rains flooded the main towns and villages.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Gen (Retd) Qadir Baloch said: "The western part of Kharan town was presenting a picture of complete destruction." All dams have been completely filled up to their capacity and floodwater is flowing from spillways.

"Our all dams were in danger, if rain continued the dams would be damaged," deputy commissioner Panjgur said, adding that link roads are also badly affected due to flood as seasonal rivers of the area are carrying huge amount of floodwater. Kohlu and other areas are cut off due to landslides while the situation is also dire in Qila Saifullah, where roads linking the area with other districts are washed away, as per Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023