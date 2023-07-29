Pakistan: Balochistan authorities declare emergency amid constant downpours

Authorities in Pakistan's Balochistan have declared an emergency in various parts of the province amid constant downpours, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The Pakistan meteorological department has issued a fresh warning of thundershowers in the upper and central parts of the country over the next three days. One more death was reported in the Pishin area, while several villages came under floodwater, leaving hundreds homeless.

The province's road link with Sindh could not be restored as the causeway built near Pinjra bridge was once again swept away in a flash flood in the Bolan district on Friday. A state emergency has been declared in Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Harnai, Sanjavi, Qila Abdullah, Kharan, Panjgur, Pishin and Zhob districts.

As per officials, the province's northern, central, and eastern districts were continuously receiving heavy downpours. Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo while taking notice of damages to life and property, announced the immediate release of Rs 150 million for a relief operation. Officials said that the situation in Panjgur and Kharan was worsening as the torrential monsoon rains flooded the main towns and villages.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Gen (Retd) Qadir Baloch said: "The western part of Kharan town was presenting a picture of complete destruction." All dams have been completely filled up to their capacity and floodwater is flowing from spillways.

"Our all dams were in danger, if rain continued the dams would be damaged," deputy commissioner Panjgur said, adding that link roads are also badly affected due to flood as seasonal rivers of the area are carrying huge amount of floodwater. Kohlu and other areas are cut off due to landslides while the situation is also dire in Qila Saifullah, where roads linking the area with other districts are washed away, as per Dawn. (ANI)

