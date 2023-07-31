Left Menu

India hands over humanitarian aid to Ukraine

“Ambassador Harsh Jain handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets & tents to Shyroke Village Council & Zaporizhzhia Geriatric Boarding House in the presence of Yuriy Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia state administration,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 15:12 IST
India on Monday handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets and tents to crisis-hit Ukraine. The aid was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Jain. "Ambassador Harsh Jain handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets & tents to Shyroke Village Council & Zaporizhzhia Geriatric Boarding House in the presence of Yuriy Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia state administration," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted today.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today said that regions of Ukraine are being shelled by occupiers who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. "Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of Russian terror," Zelenskyy tweeted today.

The Ukrainian President further said that rescuers and all necessary services are on the ground and working. "We are trying to save as many people as possible. I have already spoken to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy Oleksiy Kuleba and the RSA heads are already dealing with the situation. In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centres, shelling civilian objects and housing. But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people," he wrote.

Recently, India and Ukraine held the ninth round of the India-Ukraine Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Kyiv and exchanged perspectives on the ongoing Moscow and Kyiv conflict and peace efforts. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma co-chaired the 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Ministry Emine Dzhaparova, according to the statement released by MEA.

"The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in their entirety and also exchanged perspectives on the ongoing conflict and peace efforts. Global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

