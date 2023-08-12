Left Menu

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb alert

France's most recognizable landmark, Eiffel Tower was evacuated for a while after a bomb alert, a police source told Le Parisien on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:24 IST
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb alert
Eiffel Tower (Image Credit: Pexel). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's most recognizable landmark, Eiffel Tower was evacuated for a while after a bomb alert, a police source told Le Parisien on Saturday. Le Parisien is a French daily newspaper covering both international and national news and local news of Paris and its suburbs.

As this place is the favourite tourist destination and also this week is the long weekend so many visitors are expected and for their safety, this evacuation was a "precautionary measure." The alert was lifted after 2 hours and the Iron Lady reopened to the public.

This early afternoon, the police deminers were on site to carry out the checks. "It is a usual procedure in this kind of situation, which is rare nevertheless", indicated the Company of exploitation of the monument (Sete). Quickly, a large security perimeter had been established, traffic diverted and the monument was evacuated at 12:15 pm, as per Le Parisien. The forecourt and the Eiffel Tower, concerning the three floors of the monument, including the restaurant of the tower, as well as the forecourt, were evacuated, added the spokesperson.

The last bomb threat that prompted an evacuation of the tower, also for two hours, was in September 2020, based on an anonymous call to police, reported Le Parisien. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023