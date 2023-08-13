Check Point buys Israeli cybersecurity startup Perimeter 81 for 490 Million USD

Tel Aviv [Isarael], August 13 (ANI/TPS): Check Point Software Technologies is purchasing the Israeli cybersecurity startup, Perimeter 81, for 490 million USD, Check Point announced on Thursday. Launched in 2018, the Tel Aviv-based Perimeter 81 serves 3,000 customers worldwide.

Check Point, which is also based in Tel Aviv, said it intends to leverage Perimeter 81´s threat prevention capabilities — particularly its "Zero Trust Access" system — and integrate them into Check Point Infinity's architecture to deliver unified security solutions for users working on networks, the cloud, or remotely. Zero Trust Access is a framework for cybersecurity that requires users to be authorized and authenticated on a continual basis. "With the advent of hybrid work and the rise of cloud transformation, the demand for security services that expand beyond the network perimeter is increasing," said Check Point CEO Gil Shwed.

"By leveraging Perimeter 81´s capabilities and integrating them into the Check Point Infinity platform we continue with our vision to deliver the best security through comprehensive, collaborative and consolidated solutions," Shwed added. Perimeter 81 was launched in 2018 with a team of over 200 employees, serves more than 3,000 customers worldwide.

Amit Bareket, Perimeter 81's CEO and co-founder, said, "This strategic move marks an exciting period for our company, partners, and customers. By joining Check Point, a global leader in cyber security for over 30 years, we aim to deliver the premier SASE platform in the market." Check Point said it expects close the acquisition by the end of the third quarter of 2023. (ANI/TPS)

