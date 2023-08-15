Indian embassy in Kuwait celebrates 77th Independence Day

The Indian embassy in Kuwait hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika hoisted the flag and read out President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

"Glimpses of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy of India in Kuwait. Ambassador hoisted the tricolour and read out Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji's address to the nation. The vibrant Indian community participated in large numbers despite being a hot and humid morning," Swaika said in a tweet. Earlier, the Indian embassy in Medan, a city in Indonesia, also celebrated the 77th Independence Day.

Indian Origin Tamil Community members sang a rendition of Vande Mataram. Earlier, the Indian mission in Kathmandu marked the 77th anniversary of Independence and organised a celebration.

The celebration was part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Union government to celebrate 75 years of independent India and remarkable achievements by Indians across spheres. Naveen Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, hoisted the national flag in the Gulf country.

Later, President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day was played, while highlighting the progress across fields in recent years and paying tribute to the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives in the quest for the country's independence. During the celebration, Ambassador Naveen Shrivastava felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth crores and a blanket to each family.

The celebrations saw the rendition of patriotic songs and dances by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort before delivering his customary address to fellow countrymen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)