Allied Forces Unite: Two-Day Naval Drill in South China Sea

The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.

The "maritime cooperative activity" involved a series of maritime manoeuvres to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

