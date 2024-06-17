Allied Forces Unite: Two-Day Naval Drill in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines recently conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. This cooperative activity aimed to test and validate the interoperability of their armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
The "maritime cooperative activity" involved a series of maritime manoeuvres to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.
