Air India Express Expands Horizons with New Routes to Dhaka and Kathmandu
Air India Express is set to expand its operations by launching new flights to Dhaka and Kathmandu. The airline, which already serves 14 international destinations, will also initiate services from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata starting August 1.
- Country:
- India
Air India Express is poised to broaden its operational horizon by introducing new flight routes to Dhaka and Kathmandu. The announcement, made by Managing Director Aloke Singh at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, marks a significant step for the airline, which currently operates flights to 14 international destinations, including Singapore.
Additionally, the airline will commence services from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh, connecting the city with Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata through 28 weekly direct flights, starting August 1.
This expansion underscores Air India Express's commitment to enhancing connectivity and offering passengers more travel options.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
