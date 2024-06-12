Left Menu

Global Tourism Fair in Kathmandu: A Boost for Nepal's Cultural Exchange

An international tourism fair in Kathmandu aims to promote Nepal's tourism globally with over 150 stalls from 16 countries. Organized by Summit Event and Market, it promises sustainable tourism development and cultural exchange. The Nepal Tourism Board and Kathmandu Metropolitan City will co-partner the event.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:35 IST
Global Tourism Fair in Kathmandu: A Boost for Nepal's Cultural Exchange
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An international tourism fair is set to commence in Kathmandu on Friday, aiming to elevate Nepal's tourism industry to a global scale. Organized by Summit Event and Market, the fair will feature more than 150 stalls from entrepreneurs spanning 16 countries, including key participation from India, according to an organizational statement.

The fair is expected to contribute significantly to sustainable tourism development and cultural exchange, which are vital for the Himalayan country. Participating nations include Nepal, India, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, the Maldives, the US, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Dubai, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bhutan.

Moreover, the event will showcase stalls from all seven provinces across Nepal, providing a comprehensive look at the nation's diverse offerings. The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Kathmandu Metropolitan City will partner for this landmark event, set to take place at the Bhrikutimandap Ground in Kathmandu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024