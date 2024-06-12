Global Tourism Fair in Kathmandu: A Boost for Nepal's Cultural Exchange

An international tourism fair is set to commence in Kathmandu on Friday, aiming to elevate Nepal's tourism industry to a global scale. Organized by Summit Event and Market, the fair will feature more than 150 stalls from entrepreneurs spanning 16 countries, including key participation from India, according to an organizational statement.

The fair is expected to contribute significantly to sustainable tourism development and cultural exchange, which are vital for the Himalayan country. Participating nations include Nepal, India, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, the Maldives, the US, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Dubai, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bhutan.

Moreover, the event will showcase stalls from all seven provinces across Nepal, providing a comprehensive look at the nation's diverse offerings. The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Kathmandu Metropolitan City will partner for this landmark event, set to take place at the Bhrikutimandap Ground in Kathmandu.

