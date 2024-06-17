Allied Forces Showcase Strength in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in the South China Sea. The exercise aimed to test and validate the interoperability of their armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures in Manila's exclusive economic zone.
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
The "maritime cooperative activity" involved a series of maritime manoeuvres to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.
