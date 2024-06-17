Left Menu

Delhi Minister Urges Haryana to Release Yamuna Water

Delhi Water Minister Atishi visited the Wazirabad barrage, urging Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river. She emphasized the importance of this water for the functioning of water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla, and Wazirabad. Atishi highlighted the urgent need to address the concerns of Delhi residents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:42 IST
Delhi Minister Urges Haryana to Release Yamuna Water
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the prevailing water crisis, Delhi Water Minister Atishi made an urgent appeal to the Haryana government during her visit to the Wazirabad barrage on Monday.

The minister underscored the critical dependence of water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla, and Wazirabad on water from Haryana, highlighting the pressing issue faced by Delhi residents.

'If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work?' Atishi questioned, underscoring the dire need for Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river to alleviate the concerns of the capital city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024