Delhi Minister Urges Haryana to Release Yamuna Water
Delhi Water Minister Atishi visited the Wazirabad barrage, urging Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river. She emphasized the importance of this water for the functioning of water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla, and Wazirabad. Atishi highlighted the urgent need to address the concerns of Delhi residents.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to address the prevailing water crisis, Delhi Water Minister Atishi made an urgent appeal to the Haryana government during her visit to the Wazirabad barrage on Monday.
The minister underscored the critical dependence of water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla, and Wazirabad on water from Haryana, highlighting the pressing issue faced by Delhi residents.
'If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work?' Atishi questioned, underscoring the dire need for Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river to alleviate the concerns of the capital city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Deadly Heatwave: An Alarming Climate Crisis
President Wickremesinghe Urges Support for Economic Bill Amidst Crisis
Delhi Minister Pleads for Water Amidst Severe Crisis
Boeing's Critical Leadership Transition: Navigating the Safety Crisis
The Resilient Rise of Pema Khandu: From Crisis to Leadership in Arunachal Pradesh