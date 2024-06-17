Delhi Minister Urges Haryana to Release Yamuna Water

In a bid to address the prevailing water crisis, Delhi Water Minister Atishi made an urgent appeal to the Haryana government during her visit to the Wazirabad barrage on Monday.

The minister underscored the critical dependence of water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla, and Wazirabad on water from Haryana, highlighting the pressing issue faced by Delhi residents.

'If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work?' Atishi questioned, underscoring the dire need for Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river to alleviate the concerns of the capital city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)