Left Menu

UAE rehabilitates several schools in Amdjarass, Chad

The UAE has carried out a project for the rehabilitation and maintenance of several schools in Amdjarass within its humanitarian efforts in the Republic of Chad, with the follow-up of the UAE aid coordination office and the UAE humanitarian team.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 16:14 IST
UAE rehabilitates several schools in Amdjarass, Chad
Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chad

Amdjarass [Chad], September 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has carried out a project for the rehabilitation and maintenance of several schools in Amdjarass within its humanitarian efforts in the Republic of Chad, with the follow-up of the UAE aid coordination office and the UAE humanitarian team. The UAE continues its pioneering role in humanitarian work through rehabilitating schools and improving the learning environment in Amdjarass by providing suitable conditions for students.

The humanitarian team made extensive field visits to monitor school needs before the beginning of the rehabilitation process and met with Chadian officials in Amdjarass to learn about their basic needs. The team also visited three schools to follow up on the rehabilitation process. The UAE humanitarian team comprises the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the UAE's Office for Aid Coordination.

Saif Al Afari, ERC Representative, said that the schools will be fitted with new amenities and facilities, adding that the field visits will continue until maintenance work is completed, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the local community and Sudanese refugees to provide them with necessities and basic humanitarian needs. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023