Pakistan: Rawalpindi court orders death penalty to four accused in blasphemy case

An additional district and sessions court of Rawalpindi awarded death penalty to four accused in a blasphemy case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday. Apart from this, the fifth accused was sentenced to seven years in jail by the court.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Ahsan Mahmood Malik passed the judgment in two separate cases. Judge Malik in his ruling in the blasphemy case stated, "Blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desecration of the Holy Quran were heinous and unforgivable crimes. The perpetrators of these crimes do not deserve any concession or leniency."

The judge convicted Wazir Gul, Muhammad Amin, Faizan Razak and Muhammad Rizwan, and sentenced them to death and a fine of Rs 100,000 for the crime under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and life imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 under the Section 295-B of the PPC. The Express Tribune reported, the fifth accused in the case, Usman Liqquat has been awarded with seven-year jail and a fine of Pak currency Rs 20,000.

The CCW registered the case against the five convicts on September 12, 2022, based on a complaint filed by civilian Umair. The CCW presented blasphemous videos and social media posts retrieved from the phones seized from the possession of the criminals to the court. (ANI)

