Arrivals begin for G20 Summit; Nigerian President Bola Tinubu arrives in New Delhi

Arrivals have begun for the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is the first head of state to arrive in the national capital for the summit scheduled to be held on September 9, 10. The visit comes as Tinubu's first visit to India since the assumption of office in May 2023.

"Arrivals begin for the G20 Summit! @NGRPresident @officialABAT is the first Head of Delegation to arrive in New Delhi for the Summit. Received by MOS @MoHFW_INDIA @spsinghbaghelpr at the airport. This is President Tinubu's first visit to India since the assumption of office," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday. According to an official statement released by the Special Adviser to the President Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Tinbu will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The President aims to leverage this platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria's economy for job creation and revenue expansion. Moreover, he will use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria's attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda, according to the statement.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with a cross-section of world leaders from four different continents, representing both G20 and non G20 countries. These engagements are geared towards strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and investment partnerships for mutual benefit, as per the statement. At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria's perspective on the theme, "One Earth-One Family-One Future," which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

With its collective contribution of up to 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and housing 60 per cent of the world's population, the G-20 constitutes a significant economic power bloc of socio-economic opportunity and geo-political stability. While Nigeria's membership of the G20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year with the theme -- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)