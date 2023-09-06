Typhoon Haikui: 36,000 people relocated, schools, public transportation suspended in China’s Fujian province

Typhoon Haikui wreaked havoc in Fuzhou in East China's Fujian Province, with 36000 people relocated and schools and public transportation suspended, reported Global Times. 924 townships across seven counties, cities or districts in Fuzhou experienced heavy rainfall between 9 pm on Tuesday to 5 am (local time) on Wednesday. The quantum of precipitation climbed above 250 millimetres with a maximum precipitation of 439.7 millimetres in Gaishan town in Cangshan district, reported Global Times citing China Central Television (CCTV).

Reportedly, the Wushan National Meteorological Station in Fuzhou recorded precipitation of 203.1 millimetres in three hours and 240.4 millimetres in six hours on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 185 millimetres in three hours and 192.7 millimetres in six hours set by Typhoon Longwang in 2005, the report stated. However, the intensity of rainfall exceeded Typhoon Doksuri, which made landfall in Fujian in late July.

According to the city's flood and drought control headquarters, as many as 49 reservoirs out of 420 reservoirs exceeded flooding limits and over 80 locations across the city's downtown area were subject to extreme waterlogging with pools of water measuring 1.4 meters on the ground and nearly 4 meters deep in one underpass, Global Times reported. As many as 147 townships with 51,272 residents were affected by the typhoon as of Wednesday morning, of which, 36,026 have already been relocated, the report added.

The heavy rainfall caused direct economic losses to the tune of 552 million yuan by flooding farmland, and damaging roads and bridges, the report stated, adding that the typhoon and flooding swept away the properties and led to the snapping of power lines. Meanwhile. public transportation, including subway, buses and railway operations in Fuzhou was suspended on Wednesday morning, adding to public woes.

Residents were advised by the local traffic police to remain indoors unless it was essential to step out, according to Global Times. The Education Bureau in Fuzhou City issued a notice on Tuesday extending the suspension of classes across local primary and middle schools, kindergartens and training institutions on Wednesday

The Fujian Department of Natural Resources and Meteorological Bureau jointly issued a red alert on Wednesday morning for geological disasters in Minhou County, Yongtai County, Fuqing City and Xianyou County in Putian City. Further, according to data released by China's Ministry of Emergency Management, 8.887 million people faced natural disasters in August, including 168 people who died or went missing, 547,000 people were relocated, 11,000 houses collapsed and 29,000 houses were severely damaged.

Five typhoons developed over the northwestern Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea in August. Typhoon Khanun made landfall on the coastal city of Zhuanghe in Northeast China's Liaoning Province on August 11, causing severe thunderstorms across the northeastern part of the country, reported Global Times.

Moreover, around 88,000 people were affected and direct economic losses amounted to 920 million yuan, the report added. (ANI)

