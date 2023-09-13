Left Menu

Lahore court to declare several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders “proclaimed offenders” in May 9 violence case

The leaders facing proceedings in the said cases include some mainstream politicians, namely Farrukh Habib, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar, and Murad Saeed. 

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:47 IST
Lahore court to declare several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders “proclaimed offenders” in May 9 violence case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) has begun the process of proclamation against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders who were not arrested in connection with May 9 violence as they had "concealed themselves", Dawn reported on Wednesday. The leaders facing proceedings in the said cases include some mainstream politicians, namely Farrukh Habib, Azam Swati, Hammad Azhar, and Murad Saeed.

They have been named in the two cases registered at Lahore's Sarwar Road police station in relation to the May 9 violence. The protests had erupted in several cities following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al Qadir Trust case, Dawn reported.

While the protests were underway, several public and private properties, including military installations, were vandalized, over which the PTI continues to face a crackdown. The two cases were taken up by the ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan today, who said in separate but similar orders that investigating officers had obtained non-bailable arrest warrants for the suspects from the court on July 6 and handed them over to Sub-Inspectors (SI) Shahzad Akram and Tanveer Ahmad.

The SIs conducted raids for the arrest of the suspects, but they "could not be arrested as they concealed themselves for the fear of their arrest", Dawn reported citing the order. "In this respect, separate statements of the process server have been recorded today. Let, as per request of the investigating officers, proclamations under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure be issued against the above-named accused for September 13," the order stated. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023