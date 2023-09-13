UAE to host 25th Gulf Engineering Forum in February 2024

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Society of Engineers, in collaboration with the Gulf Engineering Union, has officially announced the launch of the 25th Gulf Engineering Forum to be held on February 7-8, 2024 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, under the theme "Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future". The announcement was made during a press conference today at the headquarters of the UAE Society of Engineers in Dubai. It was attended by Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, and Mohamed Ali Alkhozaae, Secretary-General of Gulf Engineering Union, as well as a number of local and Arab media outlets.

The hosting of the forum aligns with the directives of the UAE, its strategies, and national projects aimed at achieving leadership, quality, and excellence. It also seeks to promote a culture of innovation for comprehensive and sustainable development across various sectors. "The wise leadership in the UAE places great emphasis on the engineering sector, as it works hard to provide all necessary resources and support to national talents and develop human capital in related institutions and companies, in addition to creating well-thought-out plans and strategies. This commitment has enabled the country to make steady steps towards raising awareness about sustainability issues across diverse fields," said Al Ali.

He highlighted the vital role of the UAE Society of Engineers in fostering a culture of innovation, which is a key factor in improving performance and international competitiveness to achieve a leading position. The Society of Engineers provides opportunities for creative individuals in the engineering sector through various initiatives. Hosting major engineering events, like the Gulf Engineering Forum, is at the forefront of these efforts. Alkhozaae said, "The Gulf Engineering Forum has become a valuable platform that gathers industry leaders, decision-makers, researchers, and experts in the engineering sector from the local and regional levels. It provides an opportunity to discuss important issues, challenges, and find sustainable solutions. Moreover, it fosters collaboration, explores new possibilities, aims for leadership and excellence, and contributes to creating a sustainable and improved future in the engineering sector."

The Forum's agenda will be centered around four main pillars, with a particular focus on infrastructure and construction systems, robotics and smart systems, bioengineering and biomedical engineering, and cybersecurity in engineering systems. It will feature a number of panel discussions and workshops to be led by industry experts and decision-makers, an exhibition, MoU signing, and bilateral meetings between the participating delegations. The Gulf Engineering Forum's participants include those from government and semi-government organisations, AI and technology companies, scientific research institutes, as well as engineers, researchers, and local and international policymakers, among many others. (ANI/WAM)

