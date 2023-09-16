Left Menu

Israel: Dung Gate renovations completed

Israel's Ministry of Jerusalem and Israel Tradition reported that the renovation works of the Dung Gate complex at the southeast corner of the Old City Walls that leads into the Kotel Plaza and at the entrance to the Western Wall have been completed. The work cost 40 million Shekels (USD 10.8 million).

Dung Gate in Israel (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Jerusalem and Israel Tradition reported that the renovation works of the Dung Gate complex at the southeast corner of the Old City Walls that leads into the Kotel Plaza and at the entrance to the Western Wall have been completed. The work cost 40 million Shekels (USD 10.8 million). The project was financed by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Israel's Tradition and the Ministry of Tourism.

As part of the project, works were carried out to upgrade and replace underground infrastructure, the public areas got a facelift for the benefit of visitors to the complex, the bus stops were expanded for orderly unloading of passengers and for the adding new stations, streets were repaved, new lighting and street furniture were installed and there was landscaping work. In addition, the entrance to the Western Wall plaza was upgraded, replacing the checkpoints at the gate and at the entrance to Goren Square leading to the Western Wall. The renovations took about nine months and came after what was described as careful planning. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

