Left Menu

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

President  Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:34 IST
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Mexican President on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023