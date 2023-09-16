UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Mexican President on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)
