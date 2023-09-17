Left Menu

Thousands without power as storm 'Lee' approaches northeast US, Canada

Tens of thousands of people were left without power as post-tropical storm 'Lee' barrelled towards northeast United States and areas in neighbouring Canada, bringing heavy rainfall and snapping power lines, Al Jazeera reported. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 07:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 07:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tens of thousands of people were left without power as post-tropical storm 'Lee' barrelled towards northeast United States and areas in neighbouring Canada, bringing heavy rainfall and snapping power lines, Al Jazeera reported. Severe weather conditions were forecast across parts of Massachusetts and Maine in the US, according to the report.

According to the authorities, tens of thousands of consumers are currently without power from Maine to Nova Scotia in Canada. The US administration, under President Joe Biden, issued an emergency declaration for Maine and was extending federal assistance for the state, Al Jazeera reported.

"We encourage all of those in the path of this large and dangerous storm to remain alert," White Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing. Further, according to reports, hurricane-like conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia where the weakened storm was expected to make landfall later in the day.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), winds gusting at 130km/h, combined with coastal flooding and heavy rainfall, hit normal life in parts of the New England region in the US and Atlantic Canada. The Canadian Hurricane Center predicted storm 'Lee' to make landfall in Nova Scotia sometime after 3 pm (Canadian time) or later in New Brunswick with winds below hurricane force, Al Jazeera reported.

Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist said parts of coastal Maine could see waves up to 4.5 metres high crashing down, causing erosion and damage. Moreover, the strong gusts will cause power outages, the report stated further. "The worst of this storm will be reserved for Canada's maritime provinces as it makes landfall on Saturday – mostly a wind event for Nova Scotia and a wind and rain combo for New Brunswick," said Al Jazeera's resident meteorologist Jeff Harrington.

"So by the numbers parts of New Brunswick will get to pick up 100mm of rain and winds in Halifax will gust to about 100km/h [62 mph], so that will certainly cause some damage," he added. For over a week now, storm Lee has been lashing as a large hurricane over the Atlantic, threatening Bermuda, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

