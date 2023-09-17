Left Menu

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is announcing its Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, and gilding courses designed to nurture and inspire emerging talent in the realm of Arabic calligraphy.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:18 IST
Dubai Culture offers aspiring talent calligraphy courses rooted in innovation, tradition, modernity
Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is announcing its Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, and gilding courses designed to nurture and inspire emerging talent in the realm of Arabic calligraphy. Running from September 18 to December, this initiative signifies unwavering dedication to preserving and advancing the art forms. Through these courses, the aim is to provide aspiring artists with valuable educational and cultural experiences while offering diverse platforms for them to showcase their calligraphic creations.

Under the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale umbrella, this project targets individuals aged 13 and above, including school and university students in addition to enthusiasts and amateurs in Arabic calligraphy. and all other interested parties. It offers specialised instruction in Thuluth, Naskh, Diwani Jali, Ruq'ah, and Ijazah scripts. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the mastery of lettering, connecting letters, and designing compositions.

Additionally, the ornamentation and gilding course provides insights into the principles of ornamentation, innovative materials, colouring techniques, and the distribution of decorative elements. The Creative Writing course opens up avenues for aspiring compositors to explore different types of scripts, writing styles, methodologies, idea generation, and composition preparation. Through the principles and elements of composition in art, learners will gain knowledge about composition types, design elements, and the ability to analyse and critique art pieces.

The Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, and gilding course project also includes a series of lectures and dialogues presented by experts and specialists in the field of Arabic calligraphy. These sessions will discuss the impact of language on leadership, career, and academic success, its role in creativity and innovation, self-identity, and societal structure. The project, hosted by Dubai Public Libraries, heritage sites, Thukher Social Club, the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, and the Dubai Club for People of Determination, will feature an exhibition entitled Arabic calligraphy alongside ornamentation and gilding paintings.

Additionally, a documentary film showcasing the history and philosophy of such calligraphy will be screened. Khalil Abdulwahid, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's commitment to preserving and nurturing Arabic calligraphy, introducing it to society, and supporting burgeoning practitioners in this field by providing a conducive environment. (ANI/WAM)

