Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi leaves for New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has left Tehran for New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). The Islamic Republic News Agency, or IRNA, is the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian President, who left in the early hours of Monday, is accompanied by a representative of the Supreme Leader Hojjat al-Islam Qomi, the first vice president Mohammad Mokhbar, and a number of ministers and delegate members. During his New York visit, Raisi will be speaking at the General Assembly, meeting with the heads of the countries, and giving a speech to Iranian expatriates.

The Iranian president will also explain Iran's positions and answer questions in meetings with political, social, religious and media groups and individuals in America, as per IRNA. As per the IRNA, the UNGA's annual meeting is a good opportunity for international political consultations, which also provides bilateral dialogues due to the presence of most of the high-ranking officials of the countries of the world.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will feature the High-Level General Debate from September 19-September 23. The 78th session represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since it marks the halfway point to the global goals' deadline. At the SDG Summit, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 SDGs, providing high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions, according to the United Nations Women statement. The outcome will be a negotiated political declaration. (ANI)

