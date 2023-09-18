Left Menu

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi leaves for New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

The Iranian President, who left in the early hours of Monday, is accompanied by a representative of the Supreme Leader Hojjat al-Islam Qomi, the first vice president Mohammad Mokhbar, and a number of ministers and delegate members.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:42 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi leaves for New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has left Tehran for New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). The Islamic Republic News Agency, or IRNA, is the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian President, who left in the early hours of Monday, is accompanied by a representative of the Supreme Leader Hojjat al-Islam Qomi, the first vice president Mohammad Mokhbar, and a number of ministers and delegate members. During his New York visit, Raisi will be speaking at the General Assembly, meeting with the heads of the countries, and giving a speech to Iranian expatriates.

The Iranian president will also explain Iran's positions and answer questions in meetings with political, social, religious and media groups and individuals in America, as per IRNA. As per the IRNA, the UNGA's annual meeting is a good opportunity for international political consultations, which also provides bilateral dialogues due to the presence of most of the high-ranking officials of the countries of the world.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will feature the High-Level General Debate from September 19-September 23. The 78th session represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since it marks the halfway point to the global goals' deadline. At the SDG Summit, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 SDGs, providing high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions, according to the United Nations Women statement. The outcome will be a negotiated political declaration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023