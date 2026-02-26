Winston Peters to Lead Cross-Party Trade Push to Latin America

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will head a high-level Parliamentary and business delegation to Latin America next week, in a move aimed at deepening trade, diplomatic and strategic ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing and resource-rich regions.

The delegation will visit Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay from 1–9 March, positioning New Zealand to expand commercial partnerships and strengthen political cooperation amid rising global uncertainty.

“This trip is a timely opportunity to strengthen our relationships … and to identify areas we can work together to navigate an increasingly uncertain global environment,” Mr Peters said.

Strategic Trade and Investment Focus

Latin America represents a combined market of more than 650 million people and a growing middle class, offering expanding demand for premium food, agritech innovation, education services and sustainable technologies — sectors where New Zealand has competitive strengths.

Mr Peters said the delegation will elevate New Zealand’s commercial profile and support exporters seeking diversification beyond traditional markets.

“Our Latin American partners are important to us. This visit will create opportunities for New Zealand businesses, promote our reputation for innovative, high-quality products and services, and help build new commercial linkages,” he said.

Key sectors expected to feature prominently in discussions include:

Agri-tech and sustainable food production

Renewable energy and environmental services

Education partnerships and research collaboration

Digital innovation and high-value manufacturing

Chile and Uruguay are existing partners in major trade architecture, including the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership), providing a platform for deeper economic integration.

Cross-Party Parliamentary Representation

In a show of bipartisan engagement, the delegation includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum:

Nicole McKee, Minister for Courts and Associate Minister of Justice

Tim van de Molen, Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee

Carmel Sepuloni, Deputy Leader of the Opposition

Damien O’Connor, Opposition Trade Spokesperson

The inclusion of both Government and Opposition MPs underscores the long-term strategic importance New Zealand places on strengthening ties with Latin America.

The delegation will meet senior government leaders, parliamentarians, business representatives and education sector contacts across the four countries.

Navigating a Changing Global Environment

The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, supply chain realignment, and shifting global trade dynamics. Strengthening relationships with stable, like-minded partners in Latin America is seen as part of New Zealand’s broader diversification strategy.

Latin America’s agricultural scale, critical mineral reserves, renewable energy capacity and growing technology sectors present areas for collaboration in food security, climate resilience and sustainable development.

Pacific Connections on Return Leg

On the return journey, the delegation will undertake short programmes in Rapa Nui (Easter Island) and French Polynesia, reinforcing New Zealand’s enduring commitment to the Pacific.

“The Pacific is central to New Zealand’s foreign policy approach,” Mr Peters said.

“We are pleased to have visited all Pacific Islands Forum countries at least once during this Parliamentary term and are looking forward to returning to French Polynesia and to making connections in Rapa Nui.”

The inclusion of these visits highlights Wellington’s emphasis on maintaining strong regional engagement alongside expanding global partnerships.

The delegation departs New Zealand on Sunday 1 March and returns Monday 9 March.