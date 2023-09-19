Israeli Prime Minister and tech leaders discuss AI's impact on society

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, held a significant discussion with Tesla chief Elon Musk, Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, and Max Tegmark, known as "Mad Max" over the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), addressing both its benefits and challenges. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, posted on X, "Today at the @Tesla plant, I had a vital discussion with @elonmusk, a stalwart for freedom of expression and against antisemitism. Alongside @gdb and @tegmark, we delved into the transformative power of #AI — both its blessings and its curses. We stand on the threshold of a revolution, one that demands swift and thoughtful adaptation, learning from the centuries it took to adjust to past upheavals. Israel aims to be at the forefront, championing ethical guidelines agreed upon by like-minded nations. Together, we can foster innovation while safeguarding our societies and economies. Thank you, Elon, for joining us in this critical conversation for Israel and the world's future".

The meeting was a convergence of minds deeply invested in the realm of AI and its profound implications for the future. Elon Musk, renowned for his pioneering work in electric vehicles and space exploration, has also been a vocal advocate for freedom of expression and a staunch opponent of antisemitism.

OpenAI, co-founded by Greg Brockman, has been at the forefront of AI research and development, focusing on the ethical and responsible deployment of AI technologies. Max Tegmark, a prominent figure in the field of AI ethics and cosmology, brought his insights to the discussion.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the pivotal moment society stands upon, poised for a technological revolution driven by AI. He stressed the importance of swift and considerate adaptation, drawing lessons from the lengthy adjustments that past technological upheavals have necessitated.

Israel, he declared, aims to lead this revolution while championing ethical guidelines collaboratively established with like-minded nations. The conversation delved into AI's potential to foster innovation and drive progress across various sectors.

However, it also addressed the need for responsible AI development to safeguard societies and economies from potential negative consequences. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk for participating in this critical dialogue, which holds profound implications not only for Israel but for the future of the entire world.

The meeting signifies the growing recognition of AI's role in shaping our future and the commitment of leaders and innovators to ensure that its impact is beneficial and ethical. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)