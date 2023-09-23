Left Menu

UAE leaders condole with Italian President on death of Giorgio Napolitano

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on the death of Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president. 

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on the death of Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court sent similar cables to the Italian president.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour sent similar cables of condolences to the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. (ANI/WAM)

