US: Art of Living to hold World Culture Festival in Washington, over 4 lakh people expected

The Art of Living organisation will host the 4th World Culture Festival at the National Mall in Washington DC in the United States from September 29 to October 1 this year which will see the participation of many global leaders, said the Art of Living Reception committee in a press release. As per the press release, the reception committee of Art of Living includes the former Vice-President of India, Venkaiah Naidu Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, South Korea Chair, Reception Committee, Ban Ki-Moon, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, United States of America, Nancy Pelosi, Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, President of Suriname, Chan Santokhi, Minority Whip of the United States House of Representatives (D-MA), United States of America, Katherine Clark and many other world leaders.

The release said that the event will see the participation of nearly 4.5 lakh people and multiple heads of State, thought leaders and renowned artists. The Founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said about the event, "The purpose of the World Culture Festival is to send a message that the whole world is one family and we can all coexist with our differences. It is an opportunity for leaders from all segments of society – business, politics, religion, academia – to come together and renew their vision to work for the common welfare."

Moreover, in the programme many global leaders, religious heads and dignitaries will give inspiring speeches including the Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar. The release informed that the 8th Secretary-General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon will give the opening remarks at the event which will be followed by speeches from Dr Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, Sumitra Mahajan, former speaker, Lok Sabha will also address the gathering, said the release.

According to the official press release, the event will see performances by over 17,000 artists from 180 countries. This includes 10,000 Garba dancers, 500 Bhangra dancers, Native American and Pakistani dances, Ukrainian performances, and Kashmiri Rhapsody. Additionally, the event will see Bob Marley's grandson's 'One Love' recreation, Live Yoga with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, World's First and Largest Global Peace Meditation at the Lincoln Memorial with participation from above 100 countries and 2,50,000 people. (ANI)

