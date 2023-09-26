"Our G20 Presidency is special, it is different" EAM Jaishankar G20 University Connect

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the G20 Summit under India's presidency is special and different. In a virtual address at the G20 University Connect event, Jaishankar underlined that it is because of the substantial outcomes of the G20 Summit that the world recognises India's convening power.

"Our G20 presidency is special...it is different. We succeeded in taking the G20 out of the capital city and its convention centres and made it a mass movement. It was truly a people's G20 and Jan Bhagidari was the central feature of our presidency," Jaishankar said. While addressing the students, faculty members, and Vice Chancellors of the participating Universities, the External Affairs Minister hailed India's role as the G20 chair this year and added by saying, "With over 220 events in over 60 cities, spread in all states and Union Territories of the country, our G20 presidency has really been a national celebration.

"More than 30,000 delegates from the 125 countries were witness to our spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhavo' and saw an experienced India that was ready for the world," the EAM noted. Jaishankar addressed the gathering in a virtual format as he is currently in New York to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The G20 Summit took place on September 9-10 in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. It saw a massive participation from leaders across the world. "It was in this building we were able to make African Union a permanent member of G20 grouping, come up with a green development pact and action plan on Sustainable Development Goals, high level principles on anti-corruption and garnered support for digital public infrastructure and reform or multilateral development pacts," Jaishankar said during his address, while referring to Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit.

"I would like to delve into many substantial outcomes of the G20 Summit that the world recognises India's convening power and acceptance to its ideas is a key takeaway," he said. Jaishankar further spoke at length on the University Connect programme and stated that the G20 Presidency began with it in the first place.

"We began the presidency with University Connect programme...Our endeavours to make India a developed nation by the centenary of our independence stems from the collective desire to build a more prosperous nation for the future generations," Jaishankar said. The G20 University Connect Finale was attended at the event venue by about 3000 students, faculty members, and Vice Chancellors of the participating Universities. In addition, students from across the country have also joined the event Live.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also addressing the G20 University Connect Finale programme at Bharat Mandapam here in the National Capital. In his address, PM Modi has said that the world is surprised to see the height at which India took the organising of G20.

"Two weeks back, in this Bharat Mandapam there was a great bustle. This Bharat Mandapam had become a happening place. I am delighted that in the same Bharat Mandapam, my future Bharat is present. The world is surprised to see the height at which India took the organising of G20. But I am not surprised...Do you know why? When youth like you take up the responsibility to make an event successful, it does become successful...," he said. Several programmes were held across the country under the G-20 University Connect initiative. They witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions.

Further. what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience. (ANI)

