Arab Media Forum kicks off in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI/WAM): The 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum began today at the Madinat Jumeirah.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the two-day event will bring together over 3,000 distinguished attendees including influential media personalities, ministers and heads of leading local, Arab and international media organisations, as well as thought leaders, intellectuals and writers.

The Forum will witness over 75 sessions featuring 130 speakers and the participation of 160 media organisations to explore cutting-edge media trends and discuss a new vision for charting a bright future for the Arab world's media. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)