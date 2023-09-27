UAE Ambassador meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia

Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary of the UAE to Bolivia, has met with Rogelio Mayta Mayta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, in the Bolivian capital, La Paz. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the UAE and Bolivia and the importance of reinforcing cooperation in various fields to achieve the common interests of both countries.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the UAE's presidency of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), emphasising that the conference represents an important opportunity to enhance global climate action and that the UAE aims to make COP28 a model of successful multilateral cooperation for addressing global challenges. He added that the UAE will focus on supporting efforts to reach a global consensus in coordinating an urgent and comprehensive response to the challenge of climate change, and will also work to achieve international consensus to activate the necessary measures to transition from commitments to measurable achievements by 2030 in line with the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

Al Shamsi highlighted that aligned with the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE, the Presidency of the Conference is keen for COP28 to represent a turning point for advancing tangible and measurable progress in global climate action in conjunction with achieving sustainable economic and social development for all, through its action plan. The action plan is based on four pillars: Accelerating achieving an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, preserving people and improving lives and livelihoods, and supporting the previous pillars by hosting a fully inclusive conference.

For his part, Mayta affirmed that Bolivia shares the UAE's vision for the Conference of the Parties and the importance of developing practical strategies to achieve their goals during the UAE's Presidency. Mayta also expressed his country's readiness to participate in constructive international dialogue, in order to reach successful solutions together. (ANI/WAM)

