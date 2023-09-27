Ahmed bin Mohammed meets Sultan Al Neyadi

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), today met with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed congratulated Al Neyadi on the success of the historic mission, 'Zayed Ambition 2', which is the longest Arab space mission.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the national achievement and said it is a source of pride for all Emiratis and Arabs. He also highlighted its significance as an inspiring example for the youth in the UAE. The historic mission has also contributed to strengthening the UAE's presence in the space sector, he said. Al Neyadi said that the unwavering support of the leadership serves as a driving force for youth in the UAE to pursue their aspirations and contribute to raising the country's profile on the international stage.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the support received from the leadership and the people of the UAE during his historic six-month journey to the International Space Station. The meeting was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club; Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club; Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori. (ANI/WAM)

