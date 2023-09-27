Left Menu

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets Sultan Al Neyadi

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), today met with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:23 IST
Ahmed bin Mohammed meets Sultan Al Neyadi
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), today met with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed congratulated Al Neyadi on the success of the historic mission, 'Zayed Ambition 2', which is the longest Arab space mission.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the national achievement and said it is a source of pride for all Emiratis and Arabs. He also highlighted its significance as an inspiring example for the youth in the UAE. The historic mission has also contributed to strengthening the UAE's presence in the space sector, he said. Al Neyadi said that the unwavering support of the leadership serves as a driving force for youth in the UAE to pursue their aspirations and contribute to raising the country's profile on the international stage.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the support received from the leadership and the people of the UAE during his historic six-month journey to the International Space Station. The meeting was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club; Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club; Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023