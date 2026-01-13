Controversy Erupts Over Video of Dubai Residents at Har Ki Pauri

A video surfaced online showing two men in traditional 'sheikh' attire walking and bathing at Har Ki Pauri, sparking objections and a police investigation. The men, identified as Dubai residents, claimed to be social media influencers filming for YouTube.

The Ganga Sabha, informed by local priests who questioned the men, reported the incident to the police. They left before officials arrived, confirming sensitivity concerns over non-Hindu access to the ghats.

Police and administration are probing the incident's implications and the men's intentions. Pressure mounts as demands rise to limit ghats to Hindus only, with government consideration pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)