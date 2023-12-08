COP28: Dubai Municipality announces weekend activations, panels and workshops

Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): As COP28 nears its conclusion, Dubai Municipality will continue its highly successful programme of workshops and presentations, which are inspiring and educating hundreds of regional and international visitors. As a Strategic Pathway Partner at COP28, Dubai Municipality's stand will feature discussions on sustainability best practices for urban development, climate change mitigation, conservation planning, coastal sustainability, waste management strategies, pathways for net zero, 3D printing in construction, and climate-resilient architecture.

8 December TEDx speaker Ivana Brnovic Ogbu, former UN sustainability consultant and international author, will deliver a talk titled "Localisation of the SDGs for Sustainable Cities: Harnessing the Power of the Education Sector". On the same day, visitors to Dubai Municipality's stand will also be able to attend "Climate-Responsive Iconic Architecture", which will demonstrate how the Dubai International Best Practice Award for Sustainable Development is recognising excellence to encourage best practices.

A presentation on Dubai's weather and early warning systems will showcase how the city is adapting to climate change challenges by leveraging technology. In "Green Talks", organised by the Dubai Municipality Youth Council, a panel will address the impact of climate change on sewage water and waste. There will also be an educational workshop targeting university students, with the aim of presenting sustainable best practices. 9 December

Dubai Municipality will present its commitment to sustainability with a session titled "Nature, Land Use and Oceans", providing an understanding of the entity's natural conservation framework and the Hatta master plan. In "Study of Environmental Status of Dubai Coastal Zone Toward Sustainability", attendees will gain a better understanding of the pressures and impacts exerted on coastal environments and the marine ecosystem. Participants can also learn about Dubai Municipality's mission to plant trees, in the "Green Dubai" session.

Meanwhile, at the COP28 Climate Finance Hub Stage, Dubai Municipality will present a session titled "What Science and Traditional Indigenous Knowledge tells us about Nature Conservation in the Urban Environment". The workshop will explore the insights provided by science and traditional knowledge on the important roles of nature in sustaining the vitality, health and spirit of people in urban environments. Using the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary as a case study, the session will look at how collective wisdom can optimise how we plan and design our cities. 10 December

Dubai Municipality will showcase its ambitious "Climate Neutrality Strategy", outlining phased programmes aimed at achieving net zero operations by 2050. Additionally, TEDx speaker and environmentalist Yuichi Setoyama, Bakture Research Director, and Japanese Shinto Priest, will deliver a talk spotlighting the role of microbes in addressing pressing environmental issues. The programme also features a session detailing the story behind Dubai Municipality's COP28 stand, titled "Blueprints for Tomorrow: 3D Printing Dubai Municipality's Sustainable Stand".

On the Energy Transition Hub Stage, Dubai Municipality in partnership with Dubai Financial Market, will discuss Dubai's new carbon credit pilot programme in a session moderated by Dubai Eye's Brandy Scott, "How Carbon Credit Trading Will Help Move Dubai to Net Zero". (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)