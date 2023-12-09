UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents discuss bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The call reviewed bilateral relations between the two nations and explored opportunities for further collaboration aimed at achieving their shared development ambitions.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed existing areas of cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially focusing on key sectors including economic development, renewable energy, and other fields crucial for sustainable development in both countries. Sheikh Mohamed and Ilham Aliyev also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest. The call also covered the ongoing COP28 climate change conference taking place at Expo City Dubai.

President Aliyev expressed his hopes that the conference's outcomes would lead to significant, practical steps in global climate action and effectively address the challenges of climate change, fostering sustainable economic and social development worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

