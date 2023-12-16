Artists make portraits of Ram-Sita with grains in Nepal's Janakpur in bid to set world record

Attempting a world record for a portrait made of grains, artists in Janakpur, Nepal, have made a portrait of Ram and Sita, which covers an area ofof 11,000 square feet. Commemorating the marriage ceremony, which took place in Treta Yuga, a total of 10 artists--two from Nepal and eight from India--made the portrait of Ram and Sita at Rangabhumi Maidan.

The portrait was thus made using grains, with at least 11 varieties of grains weighing about 101 quintals. The portrait had a length of 120 feet and a width of 91.5 feet. "Using the grains, we have made the portrait of Shree Ram, Janaki Mata, Bishwamitra and King Janak. A total of 101 quintal grains have been used to prepare it. It covers anarea of 11 thousand square feet, which on its own is a world record. We (artists from India) are here on the occasion of Bibah Panchami, which on its own is a celebratory event and Janakpur Dham is the home of Sita Mata and this is the placewhere she got married to Shree Ram. On the same occasion, this portrait has been prepared here," Satish Gujar, the lead artist from India, told ANI.

Gujar, earlier last year, also had created the portrait of Shree Ram and Mata Sita in Ayodhya used the grains which covered an area of 10,800 square feet. As per the artists, no artificial colours have been used. Working on for weeks, the portrait has been completed this weekend and public is now allowed to view the artistry.

"When it comes to the culture, both the nations- Nepal and India- have commonality, the artists making up this kind of art has further strengthened the relation in between the two countries. These kinds of attempts would further strengthen the relation amongst the nations when it comes to the culture and religion," Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General at Indian Consulate in Birgunj on his visit to the site in Dhanusha told ANI. Observed with grandeur and festivity, the festival of Bibah Panchami marks the auspicious day of the wedding anniversary of Goddess Sita (Princess of Janakpur) and Shree Ram (Prince of Ayodhya) some 5,000 years back.

Falling on Marga Sukla Panchami as per Hindu astrology, the marriage ceremony is celebrated at the Janaki temple in Janakpur Dham for seven days, which is attended bythousands of devotees from Nepal as well as India. On the day of Bibah Panchami, i.e. December 17, 2023, this year, a huge marriage procession is held in the temple, where the idols of Sita and Ram are decorated as brides.and the groom is placed to represent the marriage of the divine couple.

Janti or guests from the groom's side from Ayodhya also reach the Janaki Temple on the day of Bibah Panchami. With artists preparing the portraiture made up of grains and a world record event, authorities here have expected it would boost the tourism potential in the district. According to legends, Janakpur, also known as Mithila, was the kingdom of Janak.

He had organised a Swayamvar ceremony where his daughter Sita was expected to choose a groom for her among the princes of different kingdoms present there. However, to be eligible for the marriage, the prince must string the Shiva Dhanus (Bow of Lord Shiva). No one other than Ram could lift it and when he tried to string it, the bow broke in two halves, qualifying him as the perfect groom for Sita.

The wedding ceremony takes place at Bara Bigah Maidan and on the day of the wedding, the guests from the groom's side start the procession from the Ram Mandir and the bride's side starts from the Janaki temple. The procession goes around the town with musical bands and performances and they worship the idols of Lord Ram and Sita after they reach the wedding venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)