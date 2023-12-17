Left Menu

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

As many as 61 migrants, including women and children, have drowned following a "tragic shipwreck" off the coast of Libya, said the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM), CNN reported.

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya
As many as 61 migrants, including women and children, have drowned following a "tragic shipwreck" off the coast of Libya, said the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM), CNN reported. The IOM's Libya office said in a post on X that the boat had left the coastal city of Zuwara, situated west of the capital Tripoli and 60 km from the Tunisian border, with around 86 people on board.

The UN agency said in the post: "The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration routes." CNN has reached out to the UN IOM's office in Libya for further details.

Libya is a key transit point along the Central Mediterranean route. Every year, tens of thousands of people pour across Libya's borders. Tragedies at sea are not uncommon, as many flee conflict, seeking better lives.

According to the latest figures released by UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 2,500 people have died or gone missing this year alone in the Central Mediterranean and "numbers in other parts of the world are likely to be very high", according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

