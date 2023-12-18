UAE Media Council meeting approves media sector priorities for next three years

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has chaired the meeting of the council's Board of Directors at the National Media Office headquarters in Abu Dhabi. During the meeting, His Highness highlighted that the media regulation law represents a significant step in strengthening the country's competitiveness and enhancing its leading position as a media hub, while further strengthening the UAE's status within the global media landscape.

He emphasised that the law aligns with the rapid transformation and future trends in the media sector, and enhances the UAE's appeal to foreign investment, particularly in emerging areas of media that are experiencing rapid growth and require greater flexibility. His Highness stressed that the new legislative ecosystem encourages national capabilities and enables the production of engaging Emirati content that promotes national values and identity among new generations. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed said, "We are working in line with the leadership's vision and directives to develop the media industry and maximise its impact as an economic sector. By strengthening capabilities and competitiveness in the UAE, we are providing the enablers and incentives to develop an economically impactful content industry. It is an emerging sector that possesses enormous growth potential, locally and regionally, and can contribute to our media and economic goals."

As Chairman of the UAE Media Council, His Highness approved the council's priorities for the next three years. These include launching the media sector strategy, continuing the modernisation of the media legislative ecosystem to ensure a flexible media environment, developing a media intellectual property framework to protect creative products, attracting specialised media talent to the country, and fostering RD to identify future media opportunities. The UAE Media Council reviewed the outcomes of a study on the future of media, conducted by the council in collaboration with a panel of local, regional and international experts. The study included benchmarking analysis and interviews with more than 30 local, federal, and private-sector entities, as well as a group of specialists in the media sector.

The study also included a nationwide questionnaire on challenges and opportunities, covering CEOs of local and international companies, university students and individuals with diverse expertise in various media domains. His Highness gave directives to incorporate the outcomes of the study into future media initiatives and programmes, and to cooperate with relevant local stakeholders to launch joint projects that contribute to a thriving media industry. The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Media Council, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Ruler's Court, Ras Al Khaimah; Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Media Office; Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Nasser Mohammed Al Yammahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; and Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)