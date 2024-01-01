Thailand celebrates beginning of New Year 2024 with dazzling fireworks

As the world welcomed 2024 with immense joy on Monday, Thailand celebrated the New Year with dazzling fireworks. The Southeast Asian country rang in the New Year with fireworks in Bangkok, according to Reuters. The Southeast Asian country is notably known for its tropical beaches and royal palaces.

Thailand wasn't the only country celebrating; other major nations also welcomed the New Year with fireworks and joy. Australia and New Zealand took the lead as the first major countries to usher in the year 2024. Over a million people celebrated the New Year on Sunday night amid stunning fireworks displays, illuminating the skies over Australia's Sydney Harbour and New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower in Auckland.

The countdown commenced against an illuminated digital display near the top of the 328-metre (1,076-foot) communications and observation tower, Al Jazeera reported. As the clock struck midnight in Australia's largest city, Sydney, a 12-minute fireworks display erupted around the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati had ushered in the New Year an hour earlier. Notably, Kiribati, an island nation with 33 atolls, became the first place to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year 2024 as the International Date Line loops around Kiribati's easternmost islands. Moreover, Taiwan also welcomed the New Year with fireworks. (ANI)

