Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul was granted protective bail by Peshawar High Court on Wednesday, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 07:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul was granted protective bail by Peshawar High Court on Wednesday, according to ARY News. Chief Justice PHC Muhammad Ibrahim denied police permission to detain former minister Zartaj Gul after hearing the application for protective bail.

Additionally, the PTI leader and former minister were mandated by the court to turn in the surety bonds tomorrow. Zartaj Gul, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was arrested in August of last year on suspicion of "corruption."

Zartaj Guls was not at home when the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) squad raided her residence in an attempt to apprehend her, ARY News reported. The PTI leader was allegedly called before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) multiple times over corruption issues, but she never showed up.

It is important to note that the PTI leader is charged with accepting "bribes" in order to award contracts for different development projects at a reduced cost to her "front men," ARY News reported. The notice stated that Zartaj Gul and her spouse, Humayun Akhund, had previously accepted a 10 per cent commission in exchange for funding development projects in her district. (ANI)

