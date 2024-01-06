Shanghai plans hundreds of intelligent factories to reinforce manufacturing leadership

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): Shanghai plans to build 200 new smart factories and 20 demonstration sites by the end of 2025 after 70 intelligent plants in 2023, officials announced, solidifying its intelligent manufacturing stronghold, according to China Daily report. Covering auto, equipment and IT, this year's batch features life-cycle, process and supply chain enhancements. As the nation's largest smart solutions provider and a core equipment hub, the city sees such innovation as vital for industrial competitiveness.

"Intelligent manufacturing plays a key role in new industrialization and is pivotal for Shanghai's digital economic transition," said Vice Mayor Chen Jie. Over 19 national-level intelligent factories now operate alongside 100 municipal and 1,000-plus smart applications, with over 70 per cent of firms passing evaluations. Benefits abound - average efficiency exceeding 50 per cent higher, costs 30 per cent lower and energy consumption cut nearly 14 per cent. "With government support, we've achieved automation heights," said parts maker Aptiv Electrical's Ops Director Xu Xiaoying.

Output value of Shanghai's world-class system integration segment has topped US$8.5 billion. Its 383 robots per 10,000 workers also leads globally. Accelerated nurturing of marquee clusters reinforces the upgraded, tech-driven industrialisation push. "By integrating innovation, Shanghai exemplifies next-gen manufacturing led by technology," said Chinese Academy of Engineering Academician Qian Feng. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

