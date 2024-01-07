Left Menu

Canada: Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtun protest against Pak military atrocities, enforced disappearance

The joint protest in Toronto was called by the Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada, World Sindhi Council and Pashtun Council Canada to condemn Islamabad's apartheid policy of violence and repression against the Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns in the strongest terms.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 11:19 IST
Canada: Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtun protest against Pak military atrocities, enforced disappearance
Canadian diaspora of Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns hold protest in Toronto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The diaspora of Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns in Canada organised a demonstration on Saturday to express their solidarity with the thousands of Baloch marchers in Pakistan against atrocities, enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killings, torture by the army and other security agencies. The joint protest in Toronto was called by the Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada, World Sindhi Council and Pashtun Council Canada to condemn Islamabad's apartheid policy of violence and repression against the Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns in the strongest terms.

[{6a0ec71d-12eb-467f-b869-c2ad72a192d8:intradmin/ANI-20240107044421.jpeg}] Thousands of Baloch activists, including women and children, led by Dr Mahrang Baloch have marched from Balochistan to Islamabad following the unlawful arrest, illegal detention, torture, and custodial murder of a 24-year-old Baloch youth, Balaach Mola Bakhsh on November 23, 2023.

Human rights organisations have alleged that Pakistani authorities have arrested and caused the disappearance of Pashtun, Sindhi and Baloch human rights activists. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan is involved in the extrajudicial murder of Balaach and several activists in illegal state custody.

Speakers at the Toronto solidarity rally strongly condemned the discriminatory attitude of the Pakistani Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Islamabad police in using excessive force, baton charges, water cannons and mass arrests of students and protesters during a peaceful sit-in outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. Addressing the solidarity gathering, speakers highlighted the discriminative and repressive nature of the Pakistani state towards political dissent and exclusively the oppressed nations of Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns.

A large number of women and families of the diaspora communities also participated in the Toronto rally to send a strong message to Islamabad that state violence and injustices against women will be challenged and the perpetrators of abuse will face justice. Speakers explained the predatory nature of the Pakistani state and its military in exploiting the natural resources, land-grabbing, militarization, enforced disappearances of political activists, extrajudicial killings, persecution of religious minorities, and state promotion of terror and extremism with the intent of genocide of Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024