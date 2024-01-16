Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets Archbishop of Armenia

Yerevan [Armenia], January 16 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), who is currently heading the FNC delegation visiting the Republic of Armenia, has met with Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan, Director of the External Relations and Protocol Department of the Mother See. During his meeting with Archbishop Hovhannisyan, Al Nuaimi, accompanied by several members of the FNC delegation, emphasised the UAE's unwavering commitment to fostering balanced partnerships and promoting values of tolerance and human coexistence on a global scale. He expressed the country's strong belief in the power of cultural and religious dialogue to bridge differences and bring diverse viewpoints closer.

Al Nuaimi praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Armenia, which are witnessing notable and growing development at various levels and fields, noting that these visits strengthen relations among peoples at a time when human societies face many challenges, the most prominent of which are the spread of hate speech and extremist and racist ideas. He also emphasised the importance of uniting the efforts of various organisations, international institutions and civil society institutions to achieve security, peace and prosperity for the people of the world.

Hovhannisyan praised the UAE's attention to preserving cultural heritage, pointing in this regard to the restoration of the Armenian Haghartsin Monastery Complex under the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in addition to the UAE's support for a number of Armenian secondary schools in the capital, Yerevan. He also lauded the UAE's approach and its keenness on enhancing international peace and security, and its role in establishing the principle of harmony and coexistence among followers of different religions, promoting dialogue, tolerance and openness policy, and confronting extremist ideas, hate speech and racism. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)