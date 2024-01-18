Left Menu

Pakistan bans selling e-cigarette to individuals under 21

The directive includes a ban on sales within a 50-meter radius of educational institutions in the city.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to tackle the growing use of tobacco and e-cigarettes among young individuals, the Deputy Commissioner of Mardan has enforced Section 144, restricting the sale of cigarettes and vaping devices to individuals below 21 years of age, Geo News reported. The directive includes a ban on sales within a 50-meter radius of educational institutions in the city.

Authorities emphasise the seriousness of the measure, warning of legal consequences for violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The move aims to protect youth from the adverse health effects associated with smoking and vaping, as reported by Geo News. Simultaneously, British American Tobacco (BAT) faces regulatory action in the UK. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that BAT must cease advertising its e-cigarettes on Instagram, including influencer accounts. Earlier directives from ASA had instructed the removal of all Vype-related ads on Instagram.

The decision follows an investigation into seven Instagram posts by Vype, prompted by complaints from health groups in March. Allegations included content likely to appeal to those under 18 years old and the use of models appearing to be under 25, a violation of UK regulations. The ASA's statement upholds the complaints, declaring that the ads, in their contested form, must not reappear. The ruling underscores the importance of compliance with online advertising laws and age restrictions, contributing to efforts to safeguard young individuals from the influence of tobacco-related promotions.

As Pakistan implements stricter measures and the UK takes regulatory action, both countries demonstrate a commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes, especially among the youth, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

