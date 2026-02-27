Escalating Cross-Border Clashes: Pakistan and Afghanistan Trade Blows

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan executed airstrikes in Kabul and two additional Afghan provinces on Friday. The strikes followed a cross-border attack by Afghanistan, marking another round in the volatile relations between these neighboring countries.

The Afghan government confirmed three explosions in Kabul but provided no details on casualties. Pakistan also targeted Kandahar and Paktia provinces. Afghanistan retaliated, claiming to capture Pakistani posts after what it described as offenses against Afghan territory.

The situation remains tense with differing reports on casualties. Afghanistan claims Pakistani losses are significant, while Pakistan minimizes its casualties and highlights Afghan deaths. The United Nations urges both nations to pursue diplomatic resolutions to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)