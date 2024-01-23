Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Judiciary wins Cloud Infrastructure Innovation Award 2023

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has earned the 2023 Cloud Infrastructure Innovation Award by the multinational company VMware.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:14 IST
Abu Dhabi Judiciary wins Cloud Infrastructure Innovation Award 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 23 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has earned the 2023 Cloud Infrastructure Innovation Award by the multinational company VMware. This prestigious recognition celebrates the Department's groundbreaking work in leveraging cloud computing to revolutionise the justice system in Abu Dhabi. The undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, said the outstanding achievements made by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department reflect the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. "This vision is embodied in our streamlined procedures and easily accessible services, which have empowered citizens and businesses across the region. Our commitment to excellence is further validated by the numerous awards and quality certifications we've earned."

He added that the Judicial Department places a high value on adopting the most stringent international standards as part of its efforts to undergo a digital transformation and to take advantage of technological advancements as well as quick, efficient services. This is done to raise the bar for judicial services and boost the quality of those services while delivering them in a way that is creative and innovative in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi government to achieve excellence and leadership. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, said that the department has made significant strides in cloud computing and technical infrastructure development, as evidenced by the fact that more than 80 per cent of its servers are virtual. "This achievement has led to the Department being awarded this recognition."

He noted that in order to meet its needs for virtual servers--whether for databases or applications--the Judicial Department started the process of establishing internal cloud computing in 2016. In 2020, the infrastructure was ready and equipped to improve business continuity between the primary and backup data centres. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024